Kolkata: The Trinamool Congress, which romped home with a landslide victory for the third time in West Bengal, is plagued by corruption charges as Ministers are reportedly facing allegations. Sensing the situation, TMC supremo and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee sounded a stern warning in the last State Committee meeting against corruption, factionalism and the syndicate raj.

According to Mamata, the party won’t stand by the leaders accused of corruption as she has understood that the public support her party currently enjoys may vanish anytime if these corrupt leaders are promoted and continue to remain the face of the party. The purification process seems to have started within the party.

The Chief Minister seems to be angry at the way the leaders of the party are getting involved in corruption. Mamata Banerjee wants her team to work for the people based on which her party got the mandate in 2011. “Stay close to people and work for them,” is what Mamata has advised her party leaders and workers.

At the same time, leaders with a clean image will be given prominence in the party organisation. The supremo has indicated that the process of selecting new leaders for the party’s Regional District Committees will begin soon. But the question is by looking at the ruling party's booth-based survey, the success rate is almost 100 per cent if judged on the basis of poll results, then why is it necessary to change these leaders?

There are two main reasons behind this. First is the internal factionalism of the majority of the party leaders. On the other hand, a large number of leaders have been figured in various corruption cases. According to political analyst Amal Mukhopadhyay, cleansing the party remains the TMC’s top priority. Also, if they can do so, the public support will only grow from here.

It may be recalled that the Trinamool Congress had announced the one-man-one-post policy that would be adopted in the party. But in practice, when tough decisions need to be made, opposition to that policy began with the leaders close to Mamata. Consequently, the party had to retract the move. No matter how much the purification part is being talked about the reshuffle of the organisation, in reality, the situation may go out of hand if they cannot find leaders with a clean image and sans corruption.