Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee will visit Uttar Pradesh to campaign for Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav. However, Trinamool Congress will not contest the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections as a symbol of solidarity towards Yadav.

The decisions were taken after a meeting between Mamata Banerjee and Samajwadi Party's national vice president Kiranmoy Nanda at the former's residence in South Kolkata here on Tuesday afternoon. After the meeting, Nanda told media that Mamata Banerjee will visit Lucknow on February 8 and attend a joint virtual rally along with Akhilesh Yadav.

"They will also attend a joint press conference. Later, she will also go to Varanasi, the Lok Sabha constituency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," Nanda said. He said that with Trinamool Congress's landslide victory in the 2021 West Bengal assembly elections, Mamata Banerjee has become the national face of the anti-BJP movement.

"She is not just the chief minister of West Bengal. She is the national face against BJP," he said. He also said that the people of Uttar Pradesh have decided to vote out BJP in the forthcoming assembly elections there.

Samajwadi Party Rajya Sabha member Jaya Bachchan had come to Kolkata and campaigned for Mamata Banerjee during the Assembly elections. Akhilesh Yadav also did not field any candidates in West Bengal assembly elections expressing solidarity towards Trinamool Congress.

