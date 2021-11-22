New Delhi: New Delhi: TMC MPs, along with party leaders and workers, staged a protest in front of the Ministry of Home Affairs against the arrest of Tripura Trinamool Youth Congress president Sayonni Ghosh.

In all, 16 Trinamool Congress (TMC) MPs, including Derek O'Brien, Sukhendu Sekhar Roy, Santanu Sen and Mala Roy, arrived at the party office in Delhi on Monday.

They reportedly sought an appointment with Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the alleged police brutality in Tripura.

It may be recalled that Ghosh was arrested on Sunday by Tripura police for creating a ruckus during a public meeting of Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb. Tension prevailed in Tripura after violent incidents in the run-up to the elections to the Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC) and 12 other municipal bodies slated for November 25.

Earlier, Trinamool alleged that several people suffered injuries after an attack on the residence of Trinamool Congress Tripura unit's Steering Committee chief Subal Bhowmik in Bhagaban Thakur Chowmuni area of Agartala on Sunday.

Also read: TMC leader Sayani Ghosh arrested on attempt to murder charge