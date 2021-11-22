New Delhi: Trinamool Congress MPs on Monday sat on dharna in front of Home Minister Amit Shah's office North Block in the national capital in protest against party leaders and cadres being targetted in Tripura had knocked on the doors of the Minister.

The battery of MPs took out a rally from the North Block and reached the Union Minister's residence hoping to register their grievances related to the clampdown on the party's programmes in Tripura.

Talking to ETV Bharat, Trinamool MP Dola Sen told that despite the orders of the Supreme Court, opposition parties in Tripura are also being prevented from carrying out their normal political activities. She went on to add that TMC's national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee's rally that was scheduled in Tripura on Monday was not granted permission.

Sen went on to say that the Opposition party leaders and workers are being targeted by the BJP government across Tripura.

Trinamool MPs had sought time to meet Home Minister Amit Shah to submit a memorandum, but whether the Home Minister or the Minister of State for Home or Secretary-level officers have so far not met them.

She went on to add that they are all elected MPs have a right to enter the Home Minister's office but they were prevented from going inside, after which she sat on a dharna in front of North Block.

West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee is also arriving in Delhi this evening on a four-day visit, Dola Sen told Etv Bharat.

Also read: TMC MPs stage protest in front of MHA over alleged police brutality in Tripura