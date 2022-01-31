New Delhi: Trinamool Congress MP Santanu Sen has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the issue of Jammu and Kashmir being shown as a part of China and Pakistan on the site of the World Health Organisation (WHO).

"On the site of 'WHO COVID-19,' there are two different colours on Jammu and Kashmir...When I clicked over the differently coloured portion given to Jammu and Kashmir, it was showing the data of Pakistan and China," reads the letter.

He also claimed in the letter that the portion of Arunachal Pradesh was also demarcated differently.

Terming it an "international issue," Sen said in the letter that the government should be more vigilant and the issue should have been taken before.

He demanded that in his letter that the government should immediately take up the issue for correction and should also intimidate the people of India on "how such a major mistake was overlooked for such long."

ANI