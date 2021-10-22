Agartala: Trinamool Congress MP Sushmita Dev was reportedly attacked and her car was vandalised by some miscreants in Tripura on Friday. The incident is said to have occurred around 1.30 pm.

"During our outreach program, some goons attacked our cars, they beat our workers. It's clear that BJP is 'Bharatiya Gunda Party'. CM Biplab Deb is giving them protection, the attackers didn't even bother to cover their faces. CM is a useless fellow," Dev told reporters.

Dev, who is in Tripura as part of a 12-day state-wide programme ‘Tripurar Jonno Trinamool (Trinamool for Tripura)' to highlight the vision, schemes and messages of party supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, alleged the BJP was behind the attack.

Visuals being widely circulated on social media show perpetrators vandalising a blue SUV with TMC's election symbol and attacking Dev, who is a member of TMC's Tripura steering committee, and people around her.

Following the incident, a tweet from the official handle of AITC Tripura said, "people of #Tripura will give a befitting response to this BARBARIC ATTACK! Police must immediately stop acting as mere spectators. This collapse of law and order is unacceptable. WE DEMAND JUSTICE! #ShameOnBJP."