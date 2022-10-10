Kolkata (West Bengal): Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Satabdi Roy has been named as a witness in the charge sheet submitted by the CBI against TMC leader Anubrata Mondal, who was earlier arrested by the Central agency in connection with the cattle smuggling case. According to CBI sources, out of the names of 95 witnesses mentioned by the investigators in the charge sheet, Roy's name has been mentioned in the 46th spot. They said that the charge sheet against Mondal, submitted in a court in Asansol stated that the money earned from cattle smuggling have been invested in several businesses.

Roy and Mondal have often made headlines due to their rivalry. However, Mondal, known to have considerable organisational clout in the TMC also campaigned for Roy in the last Lok Sabha elections. The CBI arrested Mondal on August 12 from his residence in Bolpur of Birbhum district in regard to the cattle smuggling case.