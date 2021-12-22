New Delhi: As both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha got adjourned sine die, on Wednesday, Trinamool Congress' suspended MP Dola Sen thanked mediapersons for covering Opposition's protest throughout the session.

The TMC MP distributed chocolates and pens to the journalists who were reporting at Vijay Chowk, outside the Parliament.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Dola Sen said, "Due to COVID-19, mediapersons were not allowed inside the Parliament. They worked at Vijay Chowk 24/7. They supported us by covering our protests. That is why I came here to share chocolates with them."

On the other hand, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi faced criticism as he lashed out at reporters when asked about his own tweet on 'lynching'. Of late, in the past week, the Congress MP had targeted the media at least thrice.

Meanwhile, Opposition leaders, including the 12 suspended Rajya MPs, read the Preamble to the Constitution and recited the national anthem today before the Gandhi statue on the premises as the Parliament session came to an end.

When asked about their protest, Dola Sen said the Opposition will continue the protest to raise the issues of people.

She also slammed the Government for passing bills in the Parliament House despite Opposition's protest, saying, "They are doing it due to their overconfidence of 303 (seats)."

