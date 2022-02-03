New Delhi: Trinamool Congress MP Jawahar Sarkar was making his first speech in the ongoing session of Parliament since he become Rajya Sabha Member. He said that today India is standing at such a crossroads, as never before. Whatever we do today, our history will be decided on the basis of it and our politics has gone into a trough. The way the political framework has been tampered with raised a kind of danger that has never arisen before.

Jawahar Sarkar said that the political framework of India was created by those who fought to liberate the country. Referring to RRS without taking the name, he said "they did not create the political framework of the country and they were not involved in India's freedom struggle."

India's economy is witnessing the worst phase ever it went through. After 41 years of government service, I can say that India's economic condition has never been so bad. Even in 1991, economic conditions were not so bad and the main reason for the deteriorating economy is deliberately implementing wrong policies without understanding its specifics.

On the relevance of laws and policies, Jawahar Sarkar said that beautiful words and flowery faces are meaningless for those who have nothing to eat. He said that the growing inequality among the people and the loss of their jobs is worrying.

Referring to the jurisdiction of the BSF and the central financial assistance to the states and the recent changes in the IAS service rule, Jawahar Sarkar said, it seems that the IAS officers do not want to work with the central government anymore but it's not their fault. Referring to the figures, he said, 10 years ago 309 IAS officers were in the central services today this number should have increased, but this number has come down to 223. "This gives a clear message to the government that IAS officers are not willing to work with you. Power doesn't work everywhere," he added.

On the vacant posts of IAS officers, Jawahar Sarkar said, out of 6500 posts, 1500 posts are vacant. The central government should take immediate initiative to fill up these posts. Taking about control and arrogance, Jawahar Sarkar also raised questions on the decision to link voter ID with Aadhaar.

Referring to the Central Vista project as another example of the government's arrogance, he said that the expenditure of Rs 606 crore on this project is 'nonsense'.

Commenting on Pegasus row, Sarkar said, the draconian rules have now turned to espionage and Pegasus is the best example of the surveillance being done on the states. All the evidence shows that people have been spied on, but the government does not have the courage to deny this fact. Without naming, he accused West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar of disturbing the state government.

He said that on the occasion of 75 years of independence, all Indians proudly remember the Quit India Movement, but even in celebrating the freedom movement, the government is trying to do monopoly. The countrymen remember the virtue of the freedom fighters who went to jail, but those who have not even seen the jail are trying to be the contractor of patriotism.

Some acts of the government are such that their arrogance is clearly visible and the government is making a malicious attempt to paint this diverse country in one form, he added.

The government said in its opening statement, they are celebrating the completion of six months of taking oath in the Rajya Sabha. He said he is speaking for the first time after a long wait of six months after becoming an MP. He said that he did not participate in the discussion on any subject during his tenure of six months.

