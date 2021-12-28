Kolkata: Trinamool Congress MP Derek O'Brien tested positive for the COVID-19 virus on Tuesday.

The MP shared the news on Twitter and urged people who have come in contact with him to seek medical advice.

"Have tested positive for COVID with moderate symptoms. Isolating at home. If you have come into contact with me in the last three days, and have symptoms, please seek medical advice. (Was always ultra-careful. Yet.)", he tweeted.

Earlier, BCCI president and former India team captain, Sourav Ganguly was admitted to a hospital in Kolkata after he too tested positive for Covid-19.