Bangaon: A Trinamool Congress MLA from Bagdah, located in Bangaon of North 24 Parganas district, on Sunday demanded that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee be conferred the Bharat Ratna award. Biswajit Das, a previously TMC leader who switched to the saffron camp shortly prior to the 2021 assembly polls, later returned to the TMC-fold. Das is currently the president of the party's Bangaon organisation district unit.

The former put out the call from a party rally held in Gopalnagar area of the district on Sunday. "All schemes initiated by the Trinamool Congress government under Mamata Banerjee are catered towards the people. 'Duare Sarkar' (government at doorstep) has been given the platinum award by the Central Government's Ministry of Electronics and IT at the Digital India Awards. All her schemes are being appreciated the world over. Compared to the scale of innovation she's bringing in, I demand for a Bharat Ratna award to be conferred to her in coming days" Das said while addressing the people at the rally.

The remark faced retort from the BJP, with state unit leader Prabir Roy ridiculing the demand, and noting that he was not sure if the Centre had a dedicated department to 'monitor corruption' or 'provide any awards to those who shield corrupt practices'. "If someone has made progress in dynasty politics, and destroying the state in all other imaginable ways, it is Mamata Banerjee. If she is given the Bharat Ratna for these 'contributions', then it is completely justified," he said.