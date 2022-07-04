New Delhi: All India Trinamool Congress spokesperson, Saket Gokhale, has written to the Attorney General of India, KK Venugopal, seeking initiation of criminal contempt proceedings against web portal OpIndia for its tweets and articles against the Supreme Court's observations in Nupur Sharma's case. On 1st July, the bench comprising of Justice Surya Kant and Justice JB Pardiwala, while pulling up Sharma for her controversial remarks about the Prophet of Islam observed that Nupur Sharma's loose tongue had set the country on fire and she was responsible for the Udaipur incident.

OpIndia, as per Gokhale, had tweeted that "Supreme Court speaks like Islamists, conducts a witch trial blaming Nupur Sharma's loose tongue for Hindu man's beheading by Islamic fanatics". It had made several other tweets against SC questioning it if it is following Sharia and behaving like Islamic clerics, he added. Gokhale wrote to AG that the articles and tweets of OpIndia "clearly scandalize and lower the authority of the Supreme Court of India in the minds of ordinary Indians and casts grave, false, and malicious aspersions on the oral observations made by the respective Division Bench of the Supreme Court of India".

The AG is yet to give consent to the contempt proceedings.

