Kolkata: Amid a row over remarks by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over the alleged gang rape of a minor girl, veteran Trinamool Congress leader, and MP from Dumdum, Saugata Roy has said that it would be a "shame for us to have a single (rape) incident in a state where there is a woman chief minister".

Roy made the remarks during the inauguration of the Dakshineswar Police Station in his parliamentary constituency. He was accompanied by Kamarhati MLA Madan Mitra. "Everyone is worried about the news of violence against women.

Here you have to have zero tolerance and strict actions must be taken in case of any incident," Roy said. "It would be a shame for us to have a single incident in a state where there is a woman chief minister. I hope the police and the administration will keep an eye on that," he said.

Following this comment, rumor mills were abuzz that Roy was distancing himself from the party amid controversy over remarks by CM Banerjee doubting the rape of a 14-year-old girl in the Nadia area on April 5. "There was a very bad incident in Hanskhali. The girl died on the 5th, the police found out on the 10th. In this case, would you say rape or pregnancy, or love relationship? Have you checked it? I asked the police," Mamata said.

The West Bengal Chief Minister voiced her concern against the "media trial" in the alleged rape incident. Banerjee strongly condemned the media coverage of the incident and alleged that the media's motive is "just to increase TRPs". Opposition parties described the CM's statement as "shocking" and alleged that she seeks to shield the accused as he is the son of a leader of her party.

The girl died after she was allegedly gang-raped at a birthday party at the house of the accused on April 5.

