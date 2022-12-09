Morbi (Gujarat): A local court on Friday granted bail to Trinamool Congress spokesperson Saket Gokhale in a case related to a tweet allegedly posted by him about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the Morbi bridge collapse site. The TMC leader was first arrested on Tuesday by Ahmedabad cyber crime police in the case for allegedly spreading fake news, and after he got bail on Thursday, Morbi police arrested him for the same offence.

On Friday, Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate D K Chandrani granted bail to Gokhale on a bail bond of Rs 15,000 in the second case. On December 1, Gokhale shared a news clipping which cited a purported Right to Information query to claim that PM Modi's visit to Morbi after the bridge collapse tragedy on October 30 cost Rs 30 crore. On Tuesday morning, the Press Information Bureau tweeted that the information was fake.

The news clipping appeared to be of a local Gujarati newspaper. The prime minister had visited Gujarat on November 1, a day after a colonial-era suspension bridge on the Machchu river in Morbi town collapsed, leaving 135 people dead. The First Information Report (FIR) filed against Gokhale in Ahmedabad accused him of forgery and printing defamatory content. (PTI)