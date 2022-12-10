New Delhi: The introduction of a private member bill by the BJP's Rajya Sabha's MP Kirodi Lal Meena on the implementation of the contentious 'Uniform Civil Code' across the country sparked off heated protests in the Parliament from Opposition parties on Friday.

Several parties on Friday lambasted the Modi government and urged the Chairman of the House, Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankar, to not accept the legislation as it will demolish the secular fabric of the nation.

Talking to ETV Bharat, former Prasar Bharati CEO and now TMC MP Jawhar Sircar said, "This is part of their (BJP's) agenda like Ramjanmabhoomi and the Kashmir issue."

"UCC has been of the BJP's main agenda as well. They are testing the waters through this and just want to see how much ruckus gets created" he further said.

Drawing a parallel with Indira Gandhi's era, Sircar said "Every action has an equal and an opposite reaction. Like, the Emergency, though it was imposed under the established law and people got arrested, it was an unjust law. Indira Gandhi did what she wanted to do but despite her majority, Indira Gandhi had to witness the opposite reaction and we all know what happened. Similarly, this (UCC) could put BJP in danger."

Reflecting on the future course of the bill, as well as reaction from across the nation if it gets passed, Congress Rajya Sabha MP Imran Pratapgarhi said "The Modi government is keen to destroy the cohesive and secular nature of the country. We are a large and diverse nation, and every community has its own personal laws under protection offered by the Constitution. The UCC is anti-tribal as it will take away the rights of the tribal communities and of others as well."

"Raising the issue for the fifth time in the Parliament, now by a BJP MP as a private member in presence of the party's president, manifests the idea and vision behind this. During the Himachal Pradesh elections, BJP in their manifesto claimed to bring in UCC. But the people there rejected this despite the fact that Himachal Pradesh has 98 percent of Hindus," Pratapgarhi added.

When approached for a comment, Jamiat-Ulema-e-Hind chief and renowned cleric Maulana Arshad Madani, speaking over a phone call from Deoband, refused to comment on the issue, adding that a word on this from Deoband could trigger controversy. He noted that he would speak 'at the right time'.

The bill seeks constitutions of the National Inspection and Investigation Committee for the preparation of UCC and its implementation across the country. Private member's bills need the backing of the government to get passed in the Parliament. The bill on Friday was put for voting and was passed through a voice note with 63 votes in favour while 23 were against it.