Agartala: Trinamool Congress (TMC) general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Sunday said that his party has become the principal opposition in Tripura after securing 23% vote share in the in the urban body’s civic polls held in November.

“TMC won’t be conceding any space for BJP in Tripura. Within three months, we have become the principal opposition in the state after securing over 23% vote share in the urban body’s civic polls last month. Now we have a years’ time to prepare for state polls in 2023 and we will make sure that (Chief Minister) Biplab Deb’s Goonda Model of governance doesn’t work anymore. BJP’s tricks of breaking party offices, attacking opponents, these won’t work anymore,” he said.

Accusing the BJP government in the state of neglecting the development of Tripura, Abhishek said that there were no proper schools, colleges and roads in the state and there was "absolute mayhem." He said that if the vote to power, TMC will ensure improvement in education and governance in the state.

“TMC has given its word to the public, and we will live up to it. We wish this New Year brings prosperity to the people of Tripura. Look at Tripura’s state of affairs. There are no proper hospitals, no colleges, no proper roads. Is this how a state is supposed to run? Its absolute mayhem here. The Tripura government doesn’t follow Supreme Court’s orders. When AITC is voted to power, education and governance will improve in the state. The New Year will usher in a new hope for Tripura and its people,” he said.

The TMC MP said that only his party was taking the BJP head-on across the country and they will not get intimidated by the saffron party and central agencies.

“From Bengal to Goa to Tripura, we are active on the ground at every place. We aren’t cowed down upon BJP’s might and its use of investigative agencies. We will fight the BJP in Tripura and make sure that vandalism has no place in the state. They will attack us, they will break our cars and properties, but they will never break our spirit,” said Abhishek.

Also Read:Abhishek Banerjee arrives in Tripura, says there is law and order collapse

Earlier in the day, he slammed the BJP government in Tripura for denying police permission to one of his events. He was scheduled to meet members of a non-political tribal community at Baramura Eco Park but was denied permission at the eleventh hour by Tripura Police.

Reacting to the development, the TMC national general secretary said the state BJP dispensation, led by Chief Minister Biplab Deb, can cancel as many events as they want, they wouldn’t be able to defeat Mamata Banerjee.

“Earlier too, they had canceled AITC’s events citing Covid guidelines, but the very next day, BJP held an event where Covid guidelines were forgotten. BJP doesn’t need any permission and this is the sorry state of affairs in Tripura at the moment. The rules are different for the ruling party,” Abhishek said.

“You can see how they are playing the DJ box here. They haven’t even left the temple complex in peace. If BJP goons spend a fraction of this effort in improving the state’s infrastructure, the state would have been in a much better place...The fight is between BJP and AITC. Be in Goa, Tripura, Bengal. Only Mamata Banerjee is fighting the BJP,” he added. Abhishek arrived in Tripura today on a two-day visit.