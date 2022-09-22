Serampore (West Bengal): Lashing out at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over post-poll violence in West Bengal after the last Assembly elections, Union Minister Smriti Irani on Wednesday said that the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government's involvement in the violence exposes the TMC supremo's fear of the BJP.

"Why did the Trinamool Congress government resorted to post-poll violence? Our workers are being attacked because the BJP has garnered massive support in Bengal. The Trinamool Congress government's actions exposes Mamata Banerjee's of the BJP," said Irani. She was speaking to BJP workers at an orbitational meeting at Serampore in Hooghly district.

She further alleged that no one is safe from the TMC's political violence adding that killing innocent people has become a "disgusting practice" of the ruling party in the State. " How long does the TMC plan to continue this rampage?" said Irani.

Taking pot shots at the Chief Minister over her frequent jibes at the Centre, the Union Minister said that Banerjee has made it a habit of violating political courtesy. " It would have been better if she made it a habit to raise her voice against corruption; if she ensured that the corrupt in Bengal would be put behind bars. TMC has to answer how money looted from the public is being recovered from the houses of its leaders," said Irani.

"Why didn't Mamata give jobs to people? Why didn't she give account numbers to farmers? Why didn't she allow Ayushman Bharat to be launched in Bengal? Why Trinamool leaders will get the benefits of Awas Yojana? It is for the people. More money is being given to Bengal during the Narendra Modi era than the UPA era," said Irani.