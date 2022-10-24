Kolkata: Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee returned home Monday morning after undergoing complex eye surgery at Johns Hopkins Hospital in the USA. He returned home after 25 days of going to the USA for treatment.

Trinamool spokesperson Kunal Ghosh shared Abhishek's post-surgery photo of his left eye. West Bengal Chief Minister and Abhishek's aunt Mamata Banerjee keenly observed Abhishek's health. Abhishek was seriously injured in a road accident in October 2016 while returning from a party meeting in Murshidabad where his car rammed into a roadside milk van on the Durgapur Expressway near Singur and overturned.

He reached the hospital on October 5 and underwent surgery on October 16. He has asked to visit the hospital again in April 2023 and till then he needs to keep his eye protected from heat and wear spectacles.