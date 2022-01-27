New Delhi: All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Thursday complained before the Election Commission of India (ECI) that their campaign for Assembly elections in Goa is being obstructed not only by the ruling BJP but also the flying teams of state election commission. The four member delegation of Trinamool Congress comprising MPs Saugata Roy, Aparupa Poddar, Dr. Shantanu Sen and Abir Ranjan Biswas. After meeting the Election Commission, Trinmool MPs addressed the media outside the ECI headquarters in New Delhi.

"Our party is new in Goa and we have requested the ECI to ensure free and fair elections in Goa. When the flying squad of state election commission raided our office around midnight, only few workers were sleeping there at that time. The squad said that some hoardings and banners were illegal and need to be removed but at the same time they also vandalised some hoardings and banners installed at the party office.

"How can they be illegal? Also they should have informed us about their action first. This is the way TMC is being disturbed in the state because BJP is scared of us." said Dr. Santanu Sen, TMC Rajya Sabha MP. The TMC delegation also complained about the hoardings and banners of their party chairman Mamta Banerjee being defaced and vandalised at many places.

"During the meeting we categorically mentioned about this and also informed them that a BJP National leader and MP even claimed that their party workers have done this. We also filed a complaint with state EC seeking action against the leader but till now no action has been taken. The ECI has said that they were not aware of this incident and will look into it," said Dr Santanu Sen.

TMC MP Aparupa Poddar said that people have lost faith in the union government and that is why they are initiating such actions against our party in the midnight. "BJP is scared of TMC and they are disturbing us. In the coming time people will show them through voting in these elections that what they are doing is wrong," she said.

On rumours about TMC in talks with Manohar Parrikar's son Utpal Parrikar and the party might extend support to Utpal who has rebelled with the BJP and decided to contest independently, the TMC leaders said that there is nothing on the card so far and only TMC top leadership will take any call regarding this.