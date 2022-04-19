New Delhi: Asserting that the Congress has been witnessing decline since 2014, former MP Ripun Bora who recently joined Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) has said that TMC is the only party at present that can give a tough fight to the BJP.

"I have been associated with the Congress from my student life since 1976. This party (Congress) is no longer able to fight BJP because of the infighting the party is facing. I don't think my presence in Congress will be of any use. So, I decided to join TMC and I believe Trinamool Congress is the only party that can fight the "communal politics" of BJP," said Ripun Bora in an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat in New Delhi.

Bora recently resigned from the Congress and joined TMC. In his resignation letter, he had pointed out that the ongoing internal fight within the Congress has left the party nowhere. "I have left Congress because I had an ideological difference with the party leaders. There is no leadership in the party and it can't give a fight to the BJP...there is no proper communication between top leaders and grassroots workers of the party," said Bora.

The resignation of Bora from Congress has certainly posed a major challenge for the party as he was associated with the party since 1976. He was leading the Assam Congress for two terms besides being a state minister during the Congress regime. Due to his association with the Congress for more than four decades, Bora has a big support base in the state.

However, in the recently held Rajya Sabha election that took place on March 31, Bora lost to his BJP opponent. "I was confident of winning the seat. But a few leaders betrayed at the last moment giving the opportunity to the BJP candidate," said Bora. In his resignation letter, too, Bora pointed out the issue to Sonia Gandhi. When asked about the need of changing the top leadership in Congress, Bora denied making any comment.

Asked if TMC can become a major opponent of the BJP, Bora said that it is the only party that can defeat the saffron party. "There is no other party at present that can give a tough fight to the BJP. It's only TMC that can defeat BJP," said Bora. "I will work as a volunteer of TMC and rejuvenate the party," Bora added. Former Congress heavyweight Susmita Deb also left Congress and joined TMC. "With Ripun Bora joining the party, we believe TMC will be further strengthened in Assam as well as in the entire Northeast," said Deb.