Kolkata (West Bengal): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's attack on Trinamool Congress in Meghalaya showed his "immature political acumen," TMC Vice President Jay Prakash Majumdar said on Wednesday. "The way Rahul Gandhi attacked TMC in Meghalaya shows his immature political acumen. He never thinks about what he will do further. If Congress is not strengthened then it is hard to stop BJP," Majumdar said.

Earlier in the day, Gandhi while addressing a poll rally in Meghalaya said that "TMC's idea in Meghalaya is to ensure that BJP comes to power." "You also know the history of TMC, you know the violence that takes place in Bengal...You're aware of their tradition, they came to Goa and spent a huge amount of money as their idea was to help BJP. TMC's idea in Meghalaya is to ensure that BJP comes to power," Gandhi said

TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee in a series of tweets also criticised Gandhi for his comments and said he should revisit the politics of vanity instead of attacking them. ".@INCIndia has failed to resist @BJP4India. The irrelevance, incompetence and insecurity have put them in a state of delirium. I urge @RahulGandhi to revisit the politics of vanity instead of attacking us. Our growth isn't driven by money, it is people's love that propels us," tweeted Banerjee.

Further criticising the Congress leader, Banerjee said, "By the same logic, when Congress contested 92 seats in Bengal Elections in 2021, was their idea to help the BJP? Rahul Gandhi's statements against @AITCofficial is pretty rich, especially coming from a party that has lost 40 out of the last 45 Assembly Elections in India," he tweeted. Majumdar further said that Rahul Gandhi's statement is diametrically opposite to Congress president Malikarjun Kharge's statement of "creating a grand alliance to stop BJP."

"People thought, Rahul Gandhi would mature after Bharat Jodo Yatra, but it does not seem so. Today Malikarjun Kharge gave a statement on creating a grand alliance to stop BJP. A statement that came from Rahul Gandhi is diametrically opposite," he said. He said "maturity was expected from Rahul", but it was not there in his statement.

"Cong needs to introspect. They need to form alliances but he still has a mindset of the 50s and 60s. Obviously, the maturity that was expected from Rahul is not there. Cong is still not clear on where to form an alliance and with which party to fight," he said. Polling will be held in both the states of Meghalaya and Nagaland on February 27 while the counting is scheduled on March 2. (ANI)