New Delhi: At a time when the Parliament has been continuously witnessing disruptions over the Gautam Adani-Hindenburg and Rahul Gandhi issue for the last couple of days, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) has approached the non-BJP ruled States appealing to them to utilize State agencies to expose mega scam like Adani "when the central agencies are keeping mum".

In an exclusive conversation with ETV Bharat, Trinamool Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Susmita Dev said, "Law and order is a State subject. When the nation is witnessing the biggest ever scam of Rs 1 lakh crore of Adani's, the central agencies are silent. We are asking the non-BJP ruled states to take up this issue through state agencies or police forces."

She further said that TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee has appealed to her counterparts from all non-BJP ruled states to take collective action against such 'loot'. "We hope the non-BJP ruled State government will explore to invoke the jurisdiction and extend it to expose the Adani ghotala (scam)," Dev added. She further said that BJP is on the back foot on the Adani issue because they can't debate it in the Parliament.

"If the government discusses this matter, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will get directly exposed. It's surprising that the Union Ministers come to the floor of the House to disrupt the proceedings," she added.

When asked about TMC's participation in the joint meeting and protest of the opposition against the Adani issue, Dev said that her party is totally against Adani. "TMC is very much a part of the opposition and we are active on this to continue our protest against the Adani scam," Dev said, as she ruled out all speciations over the difference with all other opposition parties.

It is worth mentioning that TMC was skipping the meetings called by Congress to chalk out the opposition's strategy against the ruling party. Several TMC MPs on Tuesday staged a protest demonstration against the Adani issue outside the Parliament at Vijay Chowk.