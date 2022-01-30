Tirupattur: A 65-year-old man refused to get vaccinated against Covid 19 in Tirupattur district of Tami Nadu.

The incident took place at Tirupattur district Pichanur Primary Health center. The health officer Paanchalai and other health workers went Purikamanimitta Panchayat to vaccinate people in the village. Health workers were given a target to vaccinate 1,159 people from panchayat and around 1,158 people got vaccinated.

However, the 65-year-old Kudiyan refused to take Covid-19 vaccine. He fiercely resisted to take the vaccine saying that, he would not get jabbed. He argued with health officers saying “I am surffering from diabetes, then who will take care of my 8 children.”

Also Read: 75% adult population in India fully vaccinated

He also expressed his displeasure by saying that the government has not come forward to give him a house also he has not been able to get a caste certificate for many years.

Panchayat President Paramasivam who was on spot, pacified him by saying that "I will take action to fulfill the demands". After that, Health workers vaccinated Kudiyan.