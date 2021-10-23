Tirupati: A newly-wed woman from Karnataka was killed after the vehicle she was travelling in with her husband and other relatives to Tirumala temple got trapped in floodwaters in Tirupati early Saturday morning.

The incident occurred when a vehicle carrying seven passengers was caught in floodwaters at the railway underpass near West Church, a police official said.

Heavy rains prevented the passengers from coming out of the vehicle.

Alerted by local residents, police rushed to the spot and rescued six persons. However, the woman identified as Sandhya, died of drowning.

Police rescued six people, including the husband of the deceased and a two-year-old girl, who are stated to be critical.

The couple, who got married last month, hailed from Raichur.

