Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh): A case of multiple marriages and subsequent defrauding has come to light in the Tirupati district of Andhra Pradesh. A woman in her 50s cheated on two persons, but she ran out of luck in the third case. The accused woman has been identified as Sharanya, whose tricks didn't work when she entered into a wedlock with the third person.

She put on makeup to conceal her age and married the third person. But her real age was revealed when husband saw her Aadhaar card. This incident happened at Putturu in the Tirupati district of Andhra Pradesh.

According to Puttur CI Lakshminarayana, the alleged fraudster woman Sharanya of Putturu was married to Ravi of the same town. The accused woman after giving birth to two daughters began living separately from husband Ravi as the relationship between them turned sour.

Later, she changed her name. She was now Sukanya and started a conjugal life with Subrahmanyam belonging to Veluru, Tamil Nadu. The couple stayed together for at least 11 years. She then came to her hometown to see her mother during the Covid-19 Pandemic and didn’t return to her second husband's house. Now, she again befriended some marriage brokers because she was facing financial hardships. The accused woman also took the help of beauticians for putting on makeup as well as concealing her age. Then she put up her photographs on a matrimonial website under the name Sandhya.

On seeing her photograph on the matrimonial website, a person named Ganesh, the son of Indrani belonging to Pudupet in Tiruvallur district, Tamil Nadu approached Sandhya in 2021 and both were married. After a few months of their marriage, she began quarreling with her husband and mother-in-law besides asking them to transfer property in her name as well as keys to the lockers. She also evicted her mother-in-law from the house.

After some time, Ganesh asked for her Aadhaar card for transferring property in her name. In the Aadhaar card, it was mentioned, C/o Ravi. Ganesh grew suspicious after seeing her Aadhaar card. He then complained to the police.