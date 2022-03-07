New York (US): India's ambassador to United Nations, TS Tirumurti on Sunday (local time) expressed grief over the sudden death of India's Representative at Ramallah, Mukul Arya. Mukul Arya was found dead inside the Indian embassy in Palestine on Sunday. "This is truly shocking. A wonderful colleague snatched away so young. My deepest condolences to his family," Tirumurti tweeted.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that expressed deep shock over the passing away of Mukul Arya. "Deeply shocked to learn about the passing away of India's Representative at Ramallah, Shri Mukul Arya. He was a bright and talented officer with so much before him. My heart goes out to his family and loved ones. Om Shanti," Jaishankar tweeted.

The Palestinian Foreign Ministry said the Indian ambassador died at his workplace in Ramallah. They have established contacts with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to complete the arrangements for transporting the body to India.