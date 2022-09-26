Tirumala: Shri Venkateswara Swamy Salakatla Brahmotsavam will perform the Ankurarpana (seed offering) today which is done on the day before the Dwajarohana. Under the supervision of Srivari Senadhipati Vishvaksen, the budding programs will be held today. At night, Bhudevi is worshiped in the southwest direction of the temple, Mrithika is collected and they reach the temple in a procession.

This is called the 'Mritsangrahana Yatra' (Puttamannu Collection). The process of planting new grains in the soil is called Ankurarpana. Swarna Rathotsavam will be held on October 2 between 4 pm and 5 pm.

It is believed that Lord Sri Venkateswara enjoys festivals (utsavams), and therefore, every moment in Tirumala is considered a festive occasion. The most important festival is the Brahmotsavam. The main activities carried out during Brahmotsavam are

Aalaya Suddhi

Before the commencement of Brahmotsavam, the temple of Lord Sri Venkateswara is cleaned according to the guidelines given in the religious texts. The temple premises and its surroundings are decorated with flowers and mango leaves. This process is called Aalaya Suddhi and Alankaram (decoration)

Mritsangrahanam

Mritsangrahanam (the process of collecting earth) is carried out on the day before the first day of Brahmotsavam. The temple officials pray to deities like Vishvaksena, Anantha, Sudarshana, and Garuda. They also pray to Mother Earth and collect a small quantity of earth, with which the Ankurarpanam ritual is conducted, by which the earth is spread in a room and nine kinds of cereals are sown in it.

Dwajarohanam and Devatavanam

Dwajarohanam (hoisting the flag or garudadhwaja) signals the start of the Brahmotsavam. It is carried out at the Dwajasthambham, near the Nadimi Padi Kavili inside the temple complex. The temple officials hoist the flag (with a picture of Garuda on it) to the chanting of Vedic mantras by the temple priests.

It is believed that Garuda goes to Devalokam to invite Gods like Brahma, Indra, Yama, Agni, Kubera, and Vayudeva and sages like Vasistha and Vishwamitra.

Vahana Seva

The Lord is taken in a procession around the streets of Tirumala on different Vahanas (vehicles). Each Vahana has its significance and conveys the Lord’s message in its own way.

Srivari Koluvu

During Brahmotsavam, the Lord holds court in the main temple, after being taken around in a procession. The temple priests perform Naivedyam during this time.

Snapanam

Snapanam (also called the Utsavananthara Snapanam) is the process of bathing the Lord with herbal water after the procession. It is believed to relieve the strain the Lord has undergone during the procession.

Choornabhishekam

Choornabhishekam involves bathing the lord and his consorts after anointing them with sandalwood powder. This is done on the morning of the ninth day of the Brahmotsavam. The Lord is then taken in a procession around the streets of Tirumala. The temple priests distribute the sandalwood powder used for the Lord to devotees. It is believed that sandalwood powder has the power of clearing obstacles from one's path.

Chakrasnanam

The Chakrasnanam ritual is akin to the bathing ritual after the performance of a Yagna. On the morning of the last day of Brahmotsavam, the Lord, his consorts, and Sri Sudarshanachakram are bathed in the Swami Pushkarini.

Devotees can also bathe in the Swami Pushkarini, along with Sri Sudarshanachakram. It is considered to be a very sacred ritual, and devotees participate in this ritual, irrespective of religion, caste, or creed.

Devatodwasanam

On the last day of Brahmotsavam, the ritual of seeing off the rishis and Gods to Devalokam is called Devatodwasanam. It is performed after the daily Archana. Lord Brahma is praised for organizing the Utsavam, and He is honored by the temple priests and officials.

Dwajavarohanam

Dwajavarohanam or lowering of the flag (hoisted on the first day of Brahmotsavam) is carried out on the evening of the last day of Brahmotsavam.

Details of various Vahanas are as follows

1. 26-09-2022 Ankurarpana- 7 PM to 8 PM

2. 27-09-2022 Dwajarohana-5.45 pm to 6.15 pm

3. 27-09-2022 Peda Shesha Vahana Seva- 9 to 11 pm

4. 28-09-2022 Chinnashesha Vahana Seva- 8 am to 10 am

5. Snapana Thirumanjanam 1 pm to 3 pm and Hamsa Vahana Seva 7 pm to 9 pm

6. 29-09-2022 Simha Vahana Seva 8 to 10 am and Pearl Canopied Vahana Seva 7 to 9 pm

7. 30-09-2022 Kalpa Vriksha Vahana Seva 8 am to 10 am and Sarvabhupala Vahana Seva 7 pm to 9 pm

8. 01-10-2022 Mohini Avatar 8 am to 10 am and Garuda Vahanam 7 pm onwards

9. 02-10-2022 Hanumantha Vahana Seva 8 am to 10 am

10. Rathranga Dolotsavam (Golden Chariot) 4 pm to 5 pm and Gaja Vahana Seva 7 pm to 9 pm

11. 03-10-2022 Suryaprabha Vahana Seva 8 am to 10 am and Snpana Thirumanjanam 1 pm to 3 pm

besides Chandraprabha Vahana Seva 7 pm to 9 pm

12. 04-10-2022 Rathotsavam (wooden chariot) 7 am onwards and Aswa Vahana Seva 7 to 9 pm

13. 05-10-2022 Chakra Snanam 6 am to 9 am and Dwajarohana 9 pm to 10 pm