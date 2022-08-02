Guntur: Sanitary inspector of Andhra Pradesh's Guntur district, Venkateswara Rao seized a man's buffalo and brought it to the office of Guntur Municipal Corporation after the cattle owner had not paid heed to repeated complaints of bad smell and unhygienic surroundings.

Booragadda Srinivas, a dairy farmer, would have never expected that his cherished buffalo would be taken away and tied to a pole in the Secretariat office but it did happen to his utter surprise.

Tired of complaints, village secretariat staff tied buffaloes in secretariat; villagers showcases protest

Srinivas' neighbours had complained against him in the municipality and he had been informed of it by the sanitary inspector's office multiple times. He, however, did nothing to resolve the issue following which the inspector took matters into his own hands.

Watch: Buffaloes having gala time despite scorching heat

One of the villagers, in support of Srinivas, said, "The officer took away the buffalo very harshly and when we complained against this, they made an excuse and said 'this kind of treatment of milking buffaloes is not appropriate.' Instead of focusing on sanitation and water supply, the Municipal Corporation is showing its hooliganism."