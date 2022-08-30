Agartala (Tripura): Over 20 BJP workers sustained severe injuries whey they were attacked by suspected supporters of TIPRA Motha while on their way to attend the public meeting of BJP National President JP Nadda. The injured BJP activists were en route to Khumulwng in Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council where Nadda's meeting was scheduled to be held on Monday.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, BJP MP Rebati Tripura said that the TIPRA Motha workers carried out attacks on BJP activists at many places and also vandalized many vehicles. “In many places, they attacked our party workers. More than 8 vehicles were vandalized which were coming from Gomati District to Khumulwng. Many activists were injured. The TIPRA workers also pelted stones, and sticks," Rebati said.

The BJP leader further said that another incident took place in Champahouar under Khowai district where two vehicles were obstructed and vandalized. As a result of this, many party workers couldn’t attend the party president's meeting, he said. Rebati alleged that Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma, who is chairman of TIPRA, has no control over his party workers.

BJP spokesperson Subrata Chakraborty said attacks were carried out targetting their party workers in different parts of the state. These attacks took place in Namanjoy Bari and Champahour village under Khowai district, in Jampuijala, Takarjala, Mohanpur of West district, and in Pramod Nagar under Sepahijala district, he added.

These attacks were being made out of frustration as tribal people are now going with the BJP. Meanwhile, West Tripura MP and Union Minister of State Pratima Bhoumik rushed to the GB Pant hospital and enquired about the health conditions of the injured party workers.

In a post on Facebook, Bhoumik said, “On the way to the public meeting organized in Khumlwng yesterday, some of our workers were attacked by miscreants in different parts of the state. Besides, some other workers were injured in accidents on the way home from the meeting. I went to see them at GB Hospital this evening and inquired about their physical condition. I pray to God for their speedy recovery”.