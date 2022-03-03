Hyderabad: Amid the doom and gloom in the world, a faux pas in a 'news' debate has provided the much-needed rib-ticking content for netizens. Rahul Shivshankar, the host of an English news channel in India, debating #UkraineLastStand on Wednesday evening got the names of his panellists confused and kept on shouting and wagging his finger at the wrong guy.

Shivshankar's guests included Daniel McAdams, executive director of the Ron Paul Institute, and Bohdan Nahaylo, chief editor of Kyiv Post. Shivshankar rambling on with his tirade while addressing Mr "McAdams" bewitched the real Mr. McAdams who was flummoxed with the host's rants.

At one point in the debate, Shivshankar asked McAdams to "take a chill pill" and continued with his tirade for more than a minute. "Mr McAdams if you are so concerned about Ukraine, get off the fence and send your forces and don't lecture us here in India. I'm not going to hear your lecture...," Shivshankar kept on poking "Mr. McAdams" who was now confused why he was getting the dressing down when he hadn't spoken a word.

It was after nearly two minutes that McAdams thought he had enough of it. "I'm not talking," he bursts out. "It is the other guy who is talking, I have not been able to say a word...Dear host, I have not said a word, I don't know why you are yelling at me," a confused McAdams is seen telling Shivshankar in the video of the debate that has gone viral on social media now.

Shivshankar replies, "I am not yelling at you. I'm talking about Mr. McAdams." "I am Mr. McAdams and I haven't said a word. So stop yelling at me," the poor guest retorts back. The host realises the blooper and says he is sorry.

The video is being shared widely on social media and is definitely meme material. "Craziest 2 minutes of TV news ever, with opposing guests on the Ukraine war hosted by Indian TV. the ending is a MUST watch," a user commented on Twitter while sharing the video.

Varun Grover, an Indian stand-up comic and writer, also retweeted the video.