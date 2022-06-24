Mumbai: The Eknath camp which claims to have the support of 38 Shiv Sena MLAs seems to outnumber the Uddhav faction which saw only 13 MLAs on Thursday. The political crisis in Maharashtra has deepened further and the Maha Vikas Agadhi government seems to be in serious trouble. Following is the timeline of the Maharashtra political crisis till 2 pm on Friday.

Rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde chairs meeting in Guwahati of MLAs supporting him. Shinde claims 50 MLAs, including 40 from Shiv Sena, backing him. Shiv Sena minister Aaditya Thackeray attends meeting of party district chiefs and other functionaries in Mumbai. Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut says Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government will complete its five-year term. NCP chief Sharad Pawar attends party meeting in Mumbai amid political developments in Maharashtra. Maharashtra BJP president Chandrakant Patil says his party has nothing to do with ongoing drama within Shiv Sena.