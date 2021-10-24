New Delhi: Union Minister for Commerce and Industry, Textiles, Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution Piyush Goyal has urged the textile industry to focus on speed, skill and scale and get into an innovative partnership. He called for developing 100 Indian textile machinery champions recognized across the world, said a statement.

Goyal made the statement while interacting with the Textile Machinery Manufacturers in a video conference on the topic ‘Technology Gap and Way Forward for Textiles Machinery Manufactures’. He also asked the Textile Machinery Manufacturers to get out of the command-and-control mindset and work through plug and play to make the textile sector vibrant in name and spirit.

He said that India should be looking to become a global player in producing textiles machinery, producing at scale, producing with quality & quantity the machinery of choice that the world requires. He said that we are not averse to imports but we must reduce the import dependency of the textile machinery in India by concerted effort between Textile Engineering Industry and Government together. He added that focusing on quality will help to capture bigger markets and higher productivity, statement adds.

Goyal expressed hope that a modern and upgraded textile machinery ecosystem would have a cascading impact on the unorganized Indian textile industry. This would set the momentum for continuous advancement and innovation resulting into ever-evolving & enhancing competitive capabilities along the value chain.

The Minister said that the government has set a target of $100 bn for textiles and garment exports over the next five years and the Textile sector has an important part to play in achieving it. He added that the Indian Textile Engineering Industry (TEI) is at the cornerstone of moving up the manufacturing excellence wherein the domestic R&D, entrepreneurial spirit and exploration of Joint Ventures have ushered in new opportunities.

Talking about the Production Linked Incentive (PLI ) scheme which talks of global champions and PM MITRA scheme which is trying to bring textiles clusters, Goyal said that seven locations will be identified soon to encourage the industry and prepare a common infrastructure for plug and play. He also urged the manufacturers to come and join PM MITRA scheme and set up manufacturing units by reaping its advantages.

The Minister expressed hope that this very initiative of bringing all the relevant stakeholders viz industry, institutions and various government ministries on the same platform will synergize our efforts and will enable the Indian TEI to enhance its energies in the areas of state-of-the-art technology R&D, ‘Atmairbhar Bharat’ and export promotion.

Secretary, Ministry of Textiles, U.P. Singh, Additional Secretary, Vijay. K. Singh, Textile Commissioner, Chairman/President of the Textiles Machinery Manufacturers Associations and CMDs/ MDs/ India heads of the leading indigenous and foreign Textiles Machine Manufacturers participated in the conference. 15 textile machines manufacturers of foreign regions, 20 leading indigenous textile manufacturers and seven textile machinery and associated industry associations have participated and also submitted their viewpoints.

The interaction was aimed at devising a possible strategy to develop a facilitating Ecosystem for growth of the Textiles Engineering Industry (TEI) in India under Make in India in order to compete globally in all industry segments on strength of Technology and scale.