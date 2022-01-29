Rewa: A time bomb was found on the National Highway 30 on Friday near Rewa in Madhya Pradesh's Mauganj district, marking the fourth time in a week for the incident to have occurred in the district.

A letter which mentions name of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has also been found along with the bomb. Following the incident, police forces have been deployed at the spot and traffic has been diverted from the particular section of the highway.

The bomb squad is currently at the spot, and is trying to defuse the bomb. So far, the police have not been able to pin down individuals responsible for the act.

The first bomb scare took place a week back, when a time bomb was reported under an overbridge in the district's Sohagi Police Station area. The bomb was defused by the bomb squad late at night.

The second and third instances occurred on Republic Day, when news spread yet again in the region about two bombs being discovered under two bridges within a span of two hours.

As per information, the design of the bomb this time is different from the previous instances.