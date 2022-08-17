New Delhi: The Delhi government has fast-tracked its project to beautify the Tikri Kalan border entry point and construct a huge gate there with the tourism department setting a deadline of 10 months from now to complete the work.

According to officials of the Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation (DTTDC), the aim of the project is to showcase Delhi's heritage and beauty in a way that people can witness the glory of the city whenever they enter the national capital. The beautification of the road stretches will include a depiction of Delhi's history, cultural heritage, and its evolution over the years. They said that bids for awarding the work will be floated soon and the entire work will be over in 10 months.

"We are about to float tenders for the construction of Tikri Border gate and beautify the stretch at the border entry point. We are hoping to start the construction work within two months at the site. It will take nearly 10 months to complete the entire work at the Tikri border," a senior DTTDC official told media.

Historic events such as Dandi March, monuments like Rashtrapati Bhavan, India Gate and other popular tourist hotspots will be showcased through sculptures along the stretch at Tikri border. LED screens displaying temperature and pollution will be installed along the road. Sculptures with decorative plants and natural greenery will also be installed near the entry gate to make it aesthetically appealing, the official said.

The project involves construction of a huge entry gate at 12 border points and beautifying around 200 metres of roads leading to the city from these border points. Officials said that in the first phase only five border points Tikri Kalan border, Anand Vihar, Apsara border, Kapashera border, and Ghazipur border will be beautified.

The official said that the Delhi Urban Arts Commission (DUAC) has given its nod to construct an entry gate at Tikri Border - one of the entry points from Haryana to Delhi - and beautify a 200-metre stretch there depicting Delhi's cultural heritage and history. The DUAC approval for the other four locations is yet to be done, the official said.

The project to erect entry gates and provide aesthetic delight to commuters entering Delhi was conceptualised in December 2018 by the tourism department and later announced in the 2018-19 budget by the government. A concept plan for the beautification of entry points and creation of entry gates was prepared by DTTDC but it was delayed in the want of approval from the DUAC and the coronavirus pandemic. (PTI)