Lakhimpur Kheri: Reacting to Union Minister Ajay Mishra Teni's 'do kaudi ka aadmi' (worthless) remark against him, farmer leader Rakesh Tikait said that Mishra's son was imprisoned for a year which is why he is all riled up.

"His son has been imprisoned for the last one year, it's oblivious to get angry," Tikait said while claiming that Ajay Mishra is going through a family fight. "A Mukti Abhiyan (Freedom Movement) will be launched in Lakhimpur Kheri to get rid of people from the terror of him as there is a Gunda RaJ in Lakhimpur. This time we stayed for 3 days, next time we will be here for 13 days".

Earlier, the Minister of State for Home had said: "I know Rakesh Tikait very well...do kaudi ka aadmi hai. He contested elections twice and on both occasions lost his deposit. I do not pay attention if such a person says anything. Leave it...I will never do anything wrong in life," he said. A video of him making this statement went viral on social media.

Mishra's statement was in response to Tikait's 72-hour-long protest at Lakhimpur Kheri demanding his removal from the Modi cabinet. Mishra's son Ashish is the prime accused in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence that erupted in October last year when farmers were protesting the visit of Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya to the district. Ajay Mishra is the MP from the Kheri Lok Sabha seat.