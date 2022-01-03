New Delhi: After a rise in COVID numbers, the Tihar jail administration has decided to put a stop to prisoners meeting their families and relatives. Advocates, however, will be able to meet prisoners.

The order has been issued by Tihar Jail Inspector General (IG) Mukesh Prasad.

"Keeping in mind the COVID 19 cases, prisoners hereafter will not be allowed to visit their relatives. They will be allowed to meet relatives only after an improvement in the COVID situation in Delhi. Only advocates will be allowed to meet prisoners. After a few days, there will be a review meeting regarding the infections and it is only after the meeting that any decision will be taken regarding this", the notification noted.

As per information, more than 18,000 prisoners are currently lodged in Tihar Jail.

The second wave back in 2021 had taken a toll on the prisoners, with several dying inside confines of the jail. The list also included noted criminal from Bihar, Shahabuddin.

In Delhi, meanwhile, the administration has already issued a yellow alert after an upwards rise in omicron numbers in the capital.

As per Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, on January 3, Delhi saw an increase of 2037 fresh COVID cases in the last 24 hours.