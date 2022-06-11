New Delhi: The Tihar Jail administration has ruled out the demand of conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar to meet his wife frequently, terming the demand as illegitimate. Sukesh who was arrested in connection with an extortion case worth Rs 200 crore, has been on a hunger strike demanding frequent audience with his wife Leena Maria Paul who is also jailed in the same case.

However, the jail administration has informed the court that Sukesh's demand was illegitimate. It is said that the hunger strike has taken a toll on Sukesh's health after he has been hospitalized. Chandrashekhar had extorted Aditi Singh, wife of Shivendra Singh, former promoters of Fortis of about Rs 200 crore while he was lodged in Tihar Jail.

He was re-arrested in the extortion case and jail staff who were on the payroll of Sukesh to run his racket from jail were under the scanner of Delhi police. The police have registered a case under MCOCA on him. Sukesh is lodged in jail number 3 at Tihar while his wife Leena Paul, who is co-accused in the forgery case involving her husband, is lodged in jail number 6.

Tihar Jail DG Sandeep Goyal said that Sukesh Chandrashekhar has been on hunger strike since April 23 and has been kept on intravenous (IV) fluids. Goyal said that Sukesh meets his wife once in 15 days.

