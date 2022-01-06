New Delhi: Fearing that he would be caught, an inmate in Tihar swallowed a small mobile phone during a frisking exercise carried out by the jail authorities on Wednesday.

This 'unusual incident' took place in Jail no. 1 of the Tihar Central Prison when the checking of mobiles and other banned items was going on inside the prison.

The jail officials noticed his unusual act after the inmate's condition started to deteriorate following which he was shifted to a hospital.

The incident occurred in front of the jail warden and other inmates of the Tihar high-security prison.

The inmate who had swallowed the small mobile set was first rushed to the jail hospital and when his condition started deteriorating then he was taken to Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Hospital.

Even after the lapse of more than 24 hours, the ingested mobile in the prisoner's stomach has not come out on its own.

DG of Tihar Central Prison, Sandeep Goyal, said, "The condition of the prisoner has improved. The mobile is still stuck in his stomach. Doctors are waiting for the mobile to come out of his stomach on its own. If it does not happen, then surgical intervention will be required."

