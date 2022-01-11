Alwar: Tigress ST-9 was spotted at Sariska Tiger Reserve, of Alwar in Rajasthan on Tuesday. As the increasing number of tourists are getting sightings of tigers every day, the numbers of tourists are increasing rapidly.

It is evident from the sighting of Tigers that once again the old era of booming tourists has started to return. The Reserve officials said that "the number of tigers here has increased to 25. Tourists were happy to see tigress ST9 in the Kala Kuan area of ​​the Sariska Tiger Project." Some tourists got a closer look at the tigress ST9 while crossing its path inside the Safari.

Sariska Tiger Reserve in Rajasthan

Along with the foreign tourists, now film stars and businessmen are also coming to visit Sariska Tiger Reserve. Due to the increase in the number of tourists, people have started getting employment in the Sariska area. Due to the continuous increase in the population of tigers, people are getting attracted towards this Tiger Reserve. Recently, two cubs were also seen with the tigress and they were captured on the tourists' camera.

The Reserve officials said, "An estimate of more than a thousand tourists are coming here everyday to enjoy the safari. The Reserve is more crowded on Tuesdays and Saturdays." Several companies, including ICICI, are working in Sariska to provide resources to the forest department. Apart from this, a central institute is doing research in Sariska. The research work is being done to increase the tigers' population and make the forest-friendly to wildlife.