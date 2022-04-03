Indore: The tigress at Kamala Nehru Zoological Park has given birth to four cubs. The most important thing is that one out of four cubs is white in colour. On Thursday, the death of six wolves due to rabies was reported in the zoological park. The news has disheartened the zoo authorities. Now after the birth of four cubs, they are on cloud nine.

With the addition of four cubs, the number of tigers in the zoological park has been increased to 12. Earlier, the number of tigers was eight. Having a white coloured cub is a big achievement for the zoological park. In-charge Dr Uttam Yadav Jamuna's age is nine years while cubs have been kept with the mother and their condition is stated to be good.

