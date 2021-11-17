New Delhi: With the incidents of killings in J&K showing no respite, the Union Home Ministry on Wednesday asked the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and J&K police to tighten noose on Over ground workers (OGW), sympathisers of Pakistan backed terrorists.

Following a meeting at North Block, the home ministry has also asked the State Investigation Agency (SIA) to expedite in investigating terror cases.

Wednesday's meeting chaired by Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla took place following unabated terror incidents in J&K.

Apart from from Bhalla, the meeting was attended by J&K DGP, NIA/CRPF DG, BSF DG, intelligence bureau chief and others.

The meeting also discussed on the options to check the recruitment strategy of local youths by militants.

Of late, Pakistan backed militant organisations like LeT, JeM and others recruit youths from J&K and form small organisations to carry subversive activities.

The Resistance Front (TRF), an offshoot of LeT, has been accused of recent killings of civilians in J&K.

J&K DGP Dilbag Singh and intelligence chief Rashmi Ranjan Swain gave detailed presentation over the prevailing situation in the UT.

It may be mentioned here that 14 civilians have so far been killed during the last one and half months, which was found to be targeted killings.

The meeting also discussed on framing comprehensive strategy to tackle the challenge of arms dropping through drones.