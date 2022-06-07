Kakinada (Andhra Pradesh): People in six villages in Kakinada of Andhra Pradesh are panic for the past few days as a tiger was on the prowl. According to locals, the tiger was spotted in the area 16 days ago and has so far killed two buffaloes near Ommangi village in Prathipadu of Kakinada district. The tiger was roaming between the villages of Potuluri Manga, Kodurupaka Pandavulapalem and Sarabhavaram in the Prathpadu mandal causing fear among the people.

Since then, 150 officers and other staff have been deployed to catch the beast and release it into the wild. However, a recent attempt by forest officials to catch the tiger was unsuccessful as it escaped from the cage set last Friday. The scenes were captured by trap cameras. The villagers said that since May 23 the farm work has come to a standstill due to the fear of the tiger. Farmers at Omangi village are unable to take their cattle for grazing. They requested the authorities to capture the tiger without delay.