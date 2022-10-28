Wayanad (Ker): A tiger on the prowl, which had been giving sleepless nights to local residents in nearby Cheeral for the past one month, finally landed in a cage placed by Forest officials in the wee hours of Friday. The stray big cat had attacked at least 13 domestic animals in one month after its presence was reported for the first time in the forest-fringe area.

The 10-year old male tiger fell into the trap placed near the forest checkpost amidst the protest staged by anxious local people alleging laxity in catching the cattle-killer animal. Wildlife officials, who were looking for all the possible means to catch the animal, placed the cage in the particular spot the other day after monitoring its movements and tracking its route.

Wildlife veterinarian Arun Zachariah, whose team was camping in the area to entrap the big cat, said it was very tough to locate the animal and track its route as it went out only during nights. The tiger looks healthy except a small damage to one of its teeth, forest officials added.

A local resident, who was part of the protest committee which had been staging an agitation pressing the authorities to trap the animal at the earliest, said the caging of the tiger was a relief for the people as well as wildlife officials. The residents had even blocked roads and conducted a hartal in the region demanding to capture the animal as it was continuing to kill a number of domestic animals. The tiger was given first aid and later shifted to the animal welfare centre in Bathery, the officials added. (PTI)