Chamarajanagar/Mysuru: The National Tiger Estimation or Tiger Census has begun in Bandipur National Park of Chamarajanagara and Nagarahole National Park of Mysore. Along with tigers, there will be a census of Gaurs and Elephants.

Census began at Bandipur Tiger Reserve yesterday and it will end on February 8. In Nagarahole (Mysuru district) Tiger Reserve, the census has started today. At Biligiri Ranganathaswamy Temple Tiger Reserve, the census will begin from January 27. At the Malemahadeshwara Wildlife Sanctuary and Cauvery Wildlife Sanctuary, the census will start in February.

Bandipur National Park is spread across 868.63 km in Chamarajanagar district and there are 173 tigers as per the 2018 census. In the backdrop of the tiger Census, the 6 am safari has been cancelled from January 23 to 25 and between January 27 and February 1.

This is the fifth National Tiger Estimation (Census). The process is held once every four years. 52 to 80 tigers were found in Biligiri Ranganatha Swamy Temple Tiger Reserve and 125 in Nagalahole as per the 2018 census report.

This year, the Census report will be uploaded on an app M-STrIPES, a software-based monitoring system introduced in the tiger reserves across the country with the objective of patrolling and surveillance of tigers.

Forest guards have been equipped with personal digital assistants and GPS devices to capture data in connection with tiger sightings, deaths, wildlife crime and ecological observations. The staff has been trained by experts from the Wildlife Institute of India.