Bhaderwah/Jammu: Ahead of Independence day, panic gripped Bhaderwah town of Doda district after detection of a tiffin box suspected to be carrying a bomb, sources said. Some passersby noticed the tiffin box lying at Laxmi Narayan Chowk in the busy Seri Bazar at around 8 pm, the sources said. Police immediately rushed to the scene after being informed about it and the entire area was put under cordon, they said. They suspended the traffic on the road.

The shop keepers downed their shutters, they said. The police suspect it to be a tiffin bomb. After the CRPF's sniffer dog sensed some substance in the tiffin box, the bomb disposal squad was called from Doda to check it. (PTI)