Gurdaspur: Police have recovered a tiffin bomb and explosives from Salimpur Afghan village at Gurdaspur district in Punjab. Panic has spread in the area following the incident.

The police are currently trying to find out the source of explosives and who was behind it. A few days back, a youth in possession of one kg of RDX was arrested in Dinanagar, also falling under the Gurdaspur district.

He was later identified as Sukhwinder Singh, who was said to be linked to Pakistani smugglers. According to reports, Singh had imported the RDX from Pakistan.

Two youths with hand grenades in their possession were also arrested recently. They were identified as Raj Singh alias Shindu and Jasmeet Singh alias Jagga.

Reportedly, these grenades were also imported from Pakistan and were to be used to mar the peaceful atmosphere in Punjab.