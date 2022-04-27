Mungeli (Chhattisgarh): The marriage that was being solemnised in the Mungeli district of Chhattisgarh, created a rift between the groom and the bride's family. The celebrations turned sour because laddoos were not served when baraatis asked for them. Taking it as a prestige issue and peeved over the incident, the groom and members of his marriage party left the place in a huff to complain in a police station. Finding themselves in a helpless situation and why stay behind when the scene had come to such a level. Members of the bride's family also left for the police station.

The high-voltage drama unfolded as such. Groom Suraj Sahu, son of Guniram Sahu, belonging to Bemetara village in Mungeli district of Chhattisgarh left for Charbhata to tie the nuptial knot with Rambhaj Sahu's daughter Kunti. The marriage rituals were being performed while members from the baraat were relishing different cuisines. Everything was going on smoothly. In the meantime, the guests asked for laddoos.

But the bride's family refused to fulfil the demand of the marriage party members because they didn't make arrangements for laddoos. Thereafter, fights broke out. The good ambience turned chaotic. Both the groups then left for the police for lodging complaints. The Town Inspector (TI) of Mungeli Kotwali police station, sensing the gravity of the situation, gave a patient hearing to both the parties. He asked them not to break the relationship over a petty issue. It will be a huge loss of face for both families. The TI was successful in resolving the issue and finally, the marriage was solemnised, said police sources.