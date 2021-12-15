Gaya: Throwing 'tradition' to winds, a bride named Anushka Guha; who is also an air hostess associated with IndiGo airline, went to marry and bring back her would-be hubby to her home, riding on a horse with all members of the baaratis in attendance. The bride was dancing to the tunes of Bollywood chartbusters along with other members of the marriage party.

The curious onlookers were jostling for space to get the glimpse of her. They had all praise for the bride for taking the bold step and coming out of the closet.

The bride belonged to Chandchaura village in Gaya district and when the marriage party along with bride was on way to groom's house to bring him back; a huge crowd gathered to see Anushka all along the route.

When asked about her unusual act, the girl replied, "I wanted to come out of the closet. I thought that when boys are visiting girls' house to marry them, then why not girls. Being an air hostess associated with IndiGo airlines, I thought that this tradition should be broken and for this I thankful to my would-be hubby for not opposing my initiative."

It is learnt that mother of the bride is a music teacher in a school, while farther runs a medical store. The bride is a management professional and works in Kolkata.

Talking about her daughter's step, the bride's mother said, "There is no difference between boys and girls. The society has bestowed equal rights to sons and daughters. Anushka was saying that she would go to bring back her groom, riding on a horse, to which, we didn't oppose and agreed to her wishes."