Thrissur (Kerala): In a shocking incident, the police arrested a woman at Kunnamkulam here on the charges of murdering her mother by serving her tea laced with 'poison', however, her father managed to escape from the jaws of death. The arrested woman was identified as one Indulekha, who was stated to have been quarrelling with her parents over the property. The police said that Indulekha mixed rat poison in tea and gave it to both her father and mother. However, her father(Chandran) found some distaste in the tea and did not drink it. However, Rukmini, her mother, consumed the tea and fell fatally ill.

Also Read: Rajasthan: Relatives fake death of man to grab his property, victim pleads for justice

Later, Indulekha had taken her sick mother to the hospital, claiming her mother suffered due to food poisoning. Her mother died while undergoing treatment and her post-mortem report indicated the presence of rat poison in her body. Indulekha's father grew suspicious and told the police about Indulekha's behaviour and about their quarrels. Police then interrogated Indulekha and she confessed to committing the crime.

She had told the police that she wanted to eliminate both her parents so that she could inherit their property. Indulekha was having a debt of Rs 8 lakhs and she always quarrelled with her mother and father for the property. Police said the accused had also been mixing tablets in the food given to her parents for sometime. Police have also recovered a search history from the computer of Indulekha where she had searched for poisons that fatally affect the human body.