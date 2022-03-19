Kushinagar (Uttar Pradesh): Three boys, who were on their way to watch a movie, were hospitalised after unknown knife-yielding miscreants attacked them in a bid to rob them in Fazilnagar town of Uttar Pradesh's Kushinagar. According to the police, the trio identified as 16-year-old Kishan Jaiswal, Sahu Jaiswal, 14, and Sachin Gaur, 16, all residents of Jokwa Bazar were proceeding towards the local theatre to watch the recently released 'The Kashmir Files' when they were attacked and injured by the goons with knives apparently to snatch their mobile phones and money.

The youth raised an alarm after which the locals gathered at the spot and admitted the injured to a nearby hospital while the attackers fled, an official said. The families of the victims created a ruckus accusing the police of negligence. They said that even after the locals informed the police about the incident, they reached the spot after a long time. The locals said that their distress calls were not received at the local police post.

Also read: UP: 3 held for attacking police team in Mathura